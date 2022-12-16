Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, December 15, 2022 – English Premier League club, Manchester United are ready to launch a sensational offer for Karim Benzema on a free transfer next summer.

United are looking to replace his former teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo following his premature departure last month.

Benzema only has six months left to run on his contract with Real Madrid after winning the Ballon d’Or in October.

Benzema, 34 has scored 329 goals in 617 games, across 13 seasons with the Spanish giants.

According to Spanish publication Nacional, United are looking to take advantage amid stalled talks with the Spanish club over a new contract.

Benzema is free to discuss a pre-contract agreement with another club from next month.

The report says United are willing to offer him “a crazy salary” with the money they have saved on Ronaldo.

The report by Nacional also says Benzema is seriously contemplating taking up a new challenge.