Wednesday, December 7, 2022 – Manchester United coach, Erik ten Hag has broken his silence on Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit from the club by saying ‘he’s gone and it’s the past’ before insisting the club are ‘looking to the future’.

The United boss addressed his exit during a two-part interview with he and the squad at a winter camp in Spain.

When asked by former footballer and MUTV presenter Danny Webber about the January transfer window and how he has managed the departure of Ronaldo, ten Hag replied: ‘He’s gone and it’s the past. We are now looking forward and we’re looking to the future.’

Before Ronaldo’s exit, Ronaldo had a bombshell interview with Piers Morgan where he slammed ten Hag and the club owners. He also accused Ten Hag and United executives of trying to force him out of the club, saying he has no respect for the Dutchman and feels ‘betrayed’.

‘I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me,’ said Ronaldo.

‘Some people, they don’t want me here – not only the coach but the other two or three guys. Not only this year, but last year too.

‘Honestly, I shouldn’t say that. But listen, I don’t care. People should listen to the truth. Yes, I feel betrayed.’

Ronaldo has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr but he came out to deny these reports following Portugal’s 6-1 win in the World Cup Round of 16, for which Ronaldo was dropped in favour of hat-trick hero Goncalo Ramos.

‘No, that’s not true – not true,’ he told reporters after the game.’

It was also reported today that the striker has rejected an audacious offer to join the A-League.

A-League chief Danny Townsend disclosed plans to lure Ronaldo to Australia shortly after his United exit but has now confirmed that the 37-year-old won’t accept the offer.