Wednesday, 30 November 2022 – A man with his mum’s name tattooed on his chest threw her to the ground in a row over money.

Thomas Pinson, 27, has been arrested and hit with a restraining order from his own mother who refused to prosecute his first violent attack five years ago.

The unemployed man from Florida, US, inked a rose and his mother’s name “Carmon Pinson” across his torso to honor her yet failed to respect her safety.

An argument boiled over between the pair at the victim’s home in St Petersburg home on November 22, 2022.

Investigators say Pinson lashed out during a feud regarding “financial disputes and job related drama”.

In the presence of his dad, the 27-year-old allegedly grabbed hold of his mum and “threw her to the ground which aggravated an existing injury”.

The attacker bolted from the home before police officers could arrive but was eventually arrested two days later and taken to Pinellas County jail.

Police later released Pinson on a $5,000 (£4,178) bond and ordered him to have no contact with his mother and to stay away from her home.

This is not the first time he has been arrested for assaulting his mother. In 2017, Pinson saw red at 3.45am and shoved her to the ground at home.

Police reported at the time Carmon “hit her head as a result of being shoved,” her attacker again fled the house before police arrived.