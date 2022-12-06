Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, December 6, 2022 – A man has been arrested for assault for allegedly throwing an egg at King Charles.

The alleged incident took place on Tuesday, December 6, in Luton town centre while the monarch was visiting and greeting crowds, Bedfordshire Police said.

A man in his 20s was confirmed to have been arrested on suspicion of common assault.

Cops said that an egg is believed to have been thrown in the direction of the monarch at St George’s Square.

Charles, 74, was unfazed by the incident and quickly resumed shaking hands with members of the public after being moved to a different area.

The incident comes four weeks after 23-year-old Patrick Thelwell was arrested for throwing an egg at the King and Queen Consort during a visit to York.

The royal couple had just arrived in the city on November 9 to unveil a statue in honour of the late Queen at York Minster when a figure in the crowd threw four eggs, all of which missed.

Thelwell was later identified as a former University of York student who stood as a Green Party candidate in York for the 2019 local elections.

He later claimed to have been banned from carrying eggs in public or going within 500 metres of the monarch.

