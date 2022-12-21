Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Wednesday, December 21, 2022 – Forth Worth Police Department has shared a footage of a man who stole a baby Jesus from a Nativity scene in the area.

The thief was seen making off with the centerpiece of a life-size nativity scene that was set up downtown.

It was further gathered that he strolled up to the outdoor exhibition around 2 AM, picked up the baby doll from its basket and then saunters away like nothing happened.

Fort Worth police also disclosed that he was later seen jumping into a car, making them realize he wasn’t alone.

The police department is now asking for help in identifying the man. Watch the footage below

Not a very WISE MAN to steal from the nativity scene in Sundance Square.

On 12/17 around 2am, this suspect stole baby Jesus and was seen jumping in a tan or silver Chevy Tahoe, so he probably wasn't alone in this.

If you recognize him, please call 817-392-3956.

Report# 2200325146 pic.twitter.com/FKmHcNCi3p — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) December 20, 2022