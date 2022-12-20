Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, 20 December 2022 – A wedding video caught the moment a man slapped his bride during their church ceremony and is now trending online.

The man slapped his bride following her reaction as he tried kissing her.

The wedding went on in spite of the slap.

Watch the video below