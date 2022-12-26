Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 26, 2022 – This man is set to wed his fiancee who he saw a year ago on one of his friend’s Whatsapp status and liked her.

Posting a photo of them on his Twitter handle, he wrote;

”On 14th January 2021 her friend posted her picture on whatsapp status and i told the friend that i like her. She sent me her number and we started talking. Now we’re married for a week. Alhamdulillah”