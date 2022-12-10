Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 9, 2022 – A man has caught the attention of social media users after he revealed that he still loves his wife even after she cheated on him twice.

The man with the handle @teekaykush on Twitter disclosed this while responding to a tweet that claimed Christian women are made to resort to the ”War room” to pray for their cheating husbands while the men are quick to divorce their wives whenever they cheat.

The guy differed as he shared his own personal experience saying he is still with his wife despite her cheating on him twice.

See their exchange below