Monday, December 12, 2022 – A man has recounted how a lady he met on Instagram and invited to his house accused him of rape after refusing to consent to her offer of transactional sex.

According to his narration, his saving grace was that the lady did not know he was recording their conversation all along.

He said he was able to escape the blackmail when the police came and he played the voice recordings.

Read his story