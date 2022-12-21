Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 21 December 2022 – A Twitter user has shared a heartbreaking story about what happened to his friend a few days ago.

He posted a photo of himself sitting on a carpet at his friend’s place and revealed that his wife swept his house clean and disappeared.

He came back home only to find the house empty.

She left only the carpet because it was set.

The heartless woman lied to the caretaker that they were vacating the house.

The caretaker even helped her to remove the household items, not knowing that she had evil plans.

“Today I am in Thika. You see me seated on the carpet you think am tired of the sofa set. My friend picked a wife from some tribe I don’t want to mention. Yesterday he found the house vacant. The wife took everything, including his clothes. She left the carpet because it was wet,” the Twitter user wrote.

Twitter users said it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know that the victim’s wife is a Kikuyu.

See the tweet and reactions.

