Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – A man who is an avid Tiktok user has taken to the platform to unveil his boyfriend.

According to the social media user, he decided to show off his boyfriend because his life changed after his boyfriend came into his life.

He further captioned the video “my boyfriend is everything to me”.

Watch the video below