Monday, December 12, 2022 – A man has taken to Twitter to narrate how he discovered he has two siblings after a random woman told him that her son looks like him.

Referencing a 4-year-old tweet where he shared his conversation with the random woman, @Kasi_Irving further revealed that he discovered he has two other siblings after the conversation.

He tweeted;

HOLY SHIT

This nigga is unbelievable. I’m too old to learn about a new sibling, let alone 2 in one day.

This nigga really hid us from each for 25+ years, I don’t know whether to be impressed or horrified.