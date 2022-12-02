Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 2, 2022 – A man has shared an experience that shook his Christian faith.

He revealed that in 2013, a baby was born without 50% of her skull and Dr Ben Carson was to reconstruct a new skull for her.

He was touched by the plight of the child so he went to his church and asked the Bishop to introduce the baby and her parents to the church so that members who felt touched could donate.

However, he says the pastor refused because the child’s parents are not church members.

He added that it was a night club that helped raise the money in one night.

He made the revelation during a conversation with media personality Daddy Freeze.

