Tuesday, December 27, 2022 – A man has died after being stabbed on the dancefloor of a nightclub in Birmingham on Boxing Day, December 26.

Police were called to The Crane nightclub on Adderley Street in Digbeth just before 11.45pm to reports of the stabbing. The 23-year-old victim was pronounced dead around 30 minutes later.

West Midlands Police said a murder investigation has been launched, although no one has been arrested at this stage.

Detectives are viewing CCTV from the nightclub, which was hosting an event featuring Italian DJ Marco Carola and British artists Steve Lawler and Mason Maynard.

The scene remains closed today while police gather evidence, with patrols stepped up in the neighbourhood in the coming days.

Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood, leading the investigation, said: ‘This was a young man enjoying himself with friends on a Boxing Day night out and our thoughts are with his friends and family today.

‘We know there were hundreds of people in the nightclub at the time. While we’ve spoken to a number of them already, we still need to hear from anyone who was there and who witnessed or even filmed what happened.

‘We believe that the victim was approached by a group of people, and was then stabbed, so we’re working hard to identify all of those involved.’