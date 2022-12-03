Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 2, 2022 – A man simply identified as Ayo has said that he caught his wife in bed with another man four days after their wedding.

In a video shared on Tiktok, the man who looked quite sad wrote;

”We got married four days ago. Today I caught her in bed with another man”

Watch the video he shared below