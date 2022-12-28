Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 28, 2022 – Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has opined that it will be difficult to remove Arsenal from the top of the Premier League table.

Guardiola said this ahead of his side’s game against Leeds United.

Manchester City resume their Premier League campaign after the World Cup break on Wednesday, December 28 but are behind Arsenal on the premier league table.

“After our defeat against Brentford and with how strong Arsenal are, as well as the opponents who come from behind, we have to be alert and careful,” said Guardiola after Arsenal defeated West Ham on Boxing Day.

“If the distance is bigger, it will be so difficult to catch them.

“We have Leeds and then it’s non-stop. Our schedule in January is terrible in terms of the amount of games and the quality of the opponents. So, we have to restart. This is what we did against Liverpool [in the EFL Cup] and hopefully we can continue.”