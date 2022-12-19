Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 19, 2022 – A man has been charged with throwing eggs at King Charles, and will appear in court in January, the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has confirmed.

Patrick Thelwell, 23, was charged with threatening behaviour after a police investigation found he threw four eggs in the direction of the King and Queen Consort; all of which missed.

He will appear at York Magistrates’ Court on January 20, 2023.

Charles and Camilla were being welcomed by city leaders in York on November 9 when four eggs were hurled at them, before the pair were ushered away by secury services

Nick Price, Head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: “The CPS has authorised North Yorkshire police to charge Patrick Thelwell with threatening behaviour contrary to Section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986. This follows an investigation by police into an incident in which eggs were thrown at HM The King in York on 9 November 2022.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Patrick Thelwell are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”