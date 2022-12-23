Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 22, 2022 – A man is celebrating his mother who graduated years after dropping out of school so he could get an education.

The young man shared photos of him and his mother in coordinating blue outfits.

He wrote in the caption:

“Today My Mum Defends her degree after leaving her admission in 2002 just so that I could be educated and have Life

“20 years later she’s defending her degree.

“Mothers are the Best. The Human Form of Sacrificial Lamb.

“Respect to all the mother’s out there.”

He added: “Fun fact She graduates with a Higher CGPA than I did. Life.”