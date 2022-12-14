Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – Human rights activist, Comrade Israel Joe, on Wednesday December 14, posted a video of a yet to be identified man allegedly beating his aged mother.

Joe said he and he friends made sure they dealt with the man thoroughly, so that such incident does not repeat itself.

“Last week, I was returning from school when I came across a young man seriously beating up his very old mother who should be more than 70 years old,” he wrote.

I parked, my car and the moment I started a video, they rushed at me saying I shouldn’t video to save the face of their community.

Some of my colleagues saw me and parked their cars as well. Omo, we constitute 4 the community dat day dem fear us. We dealt with the guy until their community executives came to take up the matter and were begging I should delete the video.

I told them it’s noted and for that I won’t mention the name of the community but for those still beating old people, when you see this guy, ask him what he felt from us.

