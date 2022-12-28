Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Wednesday, December 28, 2022 – A man caught his wife waiting to get on a flight with another man and he confronted them.

The wife had reportedly told her husband that she was travelling with her sister.

However, the husband caught her at the airport with a man and told her that was not the sister she claimed she was travelling with.

When confronted, the wife initially lied and said the guy with her is her brother. But her husband didn’t buy it.

She later opened up and said that she has been speaking with the man for about three months.

She then blamed her husband and told him he hasn’t been giving her attention which is why she is seeing another man.

The other man didn’t appreciate having the camera on his face so he used his hand to cover the camera at one point.

Watch the video below.

Husband Catches His Own Wife Cheating On Him with another man At The Airport💔💍😤



Wwyd if you were in this situation??😴 pic.twitter.com/bgCbNGJsWE — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) December 27, 2022