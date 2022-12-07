Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, December 6, 2022 – The police in Nigeria have arrested a 50-year-old man identified as Joshua Oyebode, for allegedly killing a 22-year-old lady identified as Bukola Ajala, over fear of her exposing their administered oath and sexual escapades.

A statement released by the police spokesperson, SP Adewale Osifeso, says on November 20, one Ajala Emmanuel visited the police headquarters to report that he received a call from his daughter’s guardian intimating him about her demise.

Osifeso said preliminary investigation revealed that on November 19, Oyebode had lured the deceased to a remote location where he strangled her to death for fear that she might reveal details of their administered oath and sexual escapades which had been going on for a while after stumbling on her packing out her belongings.

Osifeso said the suspect has since voluntarily confessed to the crime and would be charged in court.