Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>
Tuesday, December 6, 2022 – The police in Nigeria have arrested a 50-year-old man identified as Joshua Oyebode, for allegedly killing a 22-year-old lady identified as Bukola Ajala, over fear of her exposing their administered oath and sexual escapades.
A statement released by the police spokesperson, SP Adewale Osifeso, says on November 20, one Ajala Emmanuel visited the police headquarters to report that he received a call from his daughter’s guardian intimating him about her demise.
Osifeso said preliminary investigation revealed that on November 19, Oyebode had lured the deceased to a remote location where he strangled her to death for fear that she might reveal details of their administered oath and sexual escapades which had been going on for a while after stumbling on her packing out her belongings.
Osifeso said the suspect has since voluntarily confessed to the crime and would be charged in court.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>