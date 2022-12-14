Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – A man simply identified as Atumu Treasure has been arrested for allegedly beating up his girlfriend in Iriri.

Activist, Israel Joe, who disclosed this on Instagram, said the suspect beat up his girlfriend for dumping him six months ago and refusing to marry him. Joe claimed that the police are working to release the suspect.

He wrote;

”A middle age man Atumu Treasure aka Oluwa Benz Richer has attempted to murder his ex girlfriend Peace who left him about 6 months ago.

A day before yesterday, Monday the 12th, he used a spare key, gained access into the girl house into her bedroom. The moment the lady arrived home, she was shock and asked him who gave him keys into her house. He then locked all the doors and decended on the lady, hitting and raping her. According to him, since he kept begging her to marry him and she refused, he is now ready to k¡ll her and anyone who gets close to her.

Neighbours who had the faint scream of the lady had broken him to rescue her from her estranged lover who was also arrested.

I want to use this medium to call on the Delta State Commissioner of Police, Nigeria Police Force CP Ari Mohammed Ali to issue a directive to the Oleh DPO to charge the young man to court as they are now negotiating his bail against the principles of justice for the young lady, Peace who is still grappling for life at an undisclosed hospital. This incident happened at Irri, Isoko South Local Government area of Delta State.”

Watch a video of the victim showing the black eye she sustained below