Wednesday, December 7, 2022 – A man, Chad Mason, 36, has been arrested after he had sex with a dog in front of families at a church, wrecked a nativity scene at a nearby church and attempted to steal a vehicle.

Chad Mason, from Florida was arrested Sunday, December 4 on several charges, including sexual activity with an animal, exposing sexual organs and criminal mischief to a place of worship.

According to police, Mason knew the owner of the Goldendoodle dog and was taking it out for a walk in an apartment complex in the 2600 block of McMullen Booth Road at around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Clearwater. He then began having sex with the dog in front of multiple adults and a child who was under 16-years-old.

One of the adult witnesses confronted Mason, who then fled the scene to enter Northwood Presbyterian Church. He entered the church and proceeded to knock over a nativity display, break several potted plants and throw children’s toys from the playground area. Mason’s actions resulted in an estimated $400 in damages to the church, according to police officers.

He then left the church and went to an adjacent neighborhood, where he destroyed a mailbox and attempted to steal a car.

Officers then arrested him and booked him into the Pinellas County Jail.

Mason has since been released on bond. He will appear in court later in December.