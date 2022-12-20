Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 20 December 2022 – A man identified as Mtosanga Keah, has been arraigned in court for allegedly procuring an abortion for a 17-year-old minor against her will.

Keah was on Monday, December 19, 2022, arraigned before Mombasa principal magistrate Vincent Adet where he pleaded not guilty to charges of procuring abortion.

A prosecutor told the court that on November 29, the suspect conspired with one other person to unlawfully supply drugs to a child aged 17 years with the intention to procure a miscarriage.

Keah alongside the other suspect who is believed to have impregnated the minor, came up with a plan to have the girl procure an abortion to avoid him being arrested.

The father of the minor is believed to have resolved the defilement matter at a fee.

The police were called in after the girl was forced to take drugs that led to her miscarriage.

The suspect was released on a Ksh300,000 bond.

The matter will be mentioned on January 29 for pretrial purposes.