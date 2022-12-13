Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, December 13, 2022 – The man accused of murdering Migos rapper Takeoff has asked a Texas court to reduce his bail from $2 million to $100,000.

The suspect, Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, told the court via his lawyer Carl Moore that he cannot afford the $2 million bail after reviewing documents in the case, and believes that he can raise $100,000 in an effort with a bail bondsman.

Clark told the court that he would live with his parents, follow all curfews and related rules ordered by the court, wear a GPS monitor and abide by any ‘no-contact’ orders, according to the outlet.

Migos rapper Takeoff on Monday asked a Texas court to reduce his bail from $2 million to $100,000.

He also said he would surrender his passport in connection with the case, which is centered around the fatal shooting of the rapper at the age of 28 outside of a Houston bowling alley on November 1.

The outlet previously reported that Clark – who was requested a the court grant him a sum of $5,000 so he can hire a private investigator to assist with his legal defense.

Clark – who was arrested December 1 and charged in the murder of the rapper – told the court that his family has emptied their savings in hiring a lawyer to handle the case, and that he needs a private investigator who can ‘properly investigate [Clark’s] case and to prepare effectively for trial.’

According to authorities in the wake of Clark’s arrest, if the murder suspect made his bail, he would be put on house arrest; barred from owning any firearms or deadly weapons; not allowed to use marijuana or any controlled substance without a prescription; and prohibited from contacting people including Takeoff’s survivors and boxer Shakur Stevenson, who was present at the time of the deadly shooting.

NBC News reported that the court granted the request, ordering authorities with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office to speak with the custody in suspect and bring a laptop, printer and device to record audio with.

Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, died as result of ‘gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm’ in the wake of a private party held at 810 Billiards & Bowling, officials said. Gunshots were fired near the entrance of the establishment in the wake of a row after a dice game.

Houston Police Department Sgt. Michael Burrow said that Takeoff wasn’t involved in the game or the confrontation and ‘an innocent bystander’ in the incident.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said that the late musical artist was ‘definitely [in the] wrong place at the wrong time,’ and that there is ‘no evidence whatsoever to say anything different.’

In announcing the arrest of Clark earlier this month, Finner said a man named Cameron Joshua was also taken into custody in connection with an unlawful carrying of a weapon charge.

Finner said of Joshua: ‘He was there on the scene, and he was in possession of a weapon. He’s a felon.’

The next hearing in the case involving Clark is slated to take place Wednesday.