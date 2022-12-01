Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 01 December 2022 – Celebrated comedian Mammito has come out to clarify that she is still single after breaking up with Butita.

In an interview, Mammito said she hopes to find someone to settle with someday.

On whether she is willing to publicize her next relationship, Mammito said it would all depend on the kind of man she ends up with.

“It will depend on the person I find, if it’s a public figure it’s okay but if it’s someone low-key who does not want to do that then it’s still okay. I think that’s a discussion between me and my partner,” she said.

Mammito confirmed her breakup with comedian Butita in September 2022, which according to the 29-year-old happened a little over a year ago.

