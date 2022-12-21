Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 21, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has suffered a severe blow after Kajiado County Governor, Joseph Ole Lenku, hinted at dumping him and joining President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance government.

Speaking during the launch of the National Police academy school in Kajiado on Wednesday, Lenku hinted at dumping Azimio for President William Ruto’s government.

He argued that the Maa Community voted for Ruto as their preferred president, only that there was a small disagreement and some goats (politicians including him) got lost on the way.

He further said since Ruto is the president, he is ready to work with him and lead the Kajiado county team to work closely with the president.

“Hio maneno unasikia Rais eti Maa nation never supported you is not true ni vile tu siasa sometimes iko na fitina kidogo kidogo, they supported you ni vile tu Mbuzi zilikua zimepotea kidogo. But hata kama mbuzi zilipotea kidogo your excellency I assure you sasa wewe ndo Rais wetu na tuko pamoja. I am the one who is leading that we are together forget all the other things you are hearing here and there Mimi as the leader of this county naongoza upandaji wa miti, “Lenku said

The Kenyan DAILY POST