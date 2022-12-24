Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 24 December 2022 – Lupita Nyong’o has made her relationship public.

The actress is dating Selema Masekela, an American TV host and actor.

Both Lupita and Selema shared the news at the same time by posting the same video via their respective Instagram accounts.

Since coming to fame, Lupita has kept her personal life private. Her only confirmed relationship before now was with Keinan Abdi Warsame, the Somali-Canadian musician and poet popularly known as K’naan, who sang “Waving Flag”.

