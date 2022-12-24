Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, December 24, 2022 – Members of the Luo Community have stated that they still believe former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will one day become president despite his advanced age.

Raila, 79, has unsuccessfully contested for the presidency five times, but Luos hope that in 2027, he will eventually win the elusive seat.

Speaking at a funeral in Migori County on Friday a man of the cloth insisted that Raila should not be written off politically despite losing his fifth stab at the presidency in the August 9 polls, saying that the former prime minister would rise again like the proverbial phoenix.

“It might be late for Raila’s presidency, but eventually, he will succeed. We believe in you, and we believe it’s only you who will lead us to Canaan, the Promised Land. Victory can be delayed, but it can never be denied,” he told the mourners.

His remarks raised political tempers as the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party leader supporters started chanting while raising his pro-banners.

“Baba! baba! We believe in you,” the youths chanted.

The melee lasted about half an hour before normalcy was restored and the funeral service proceeded.

Raila had attended the funeral of the late Ochieng Ruku, a founding member of the ODM party, at his Nyamilu village home.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.