Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Friday, December 23, 2022 – Social media has erupted after a young Luo man who traveled upcountry for Christmas was photographed entering his dilapidated village house.

Although he has a car, he lives in a tiny mud house in the village.

A section of Netizens felt that he should get his priorities right.

See the photo that has sparked reactions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.