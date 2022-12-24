Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Saturday, December 24, 2022 – Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi has said former Prime Minister Raila Odinga no longer has the support and backing he enjoyed in the past in Western Kenya.

Mudavadi said it is evident that residents in the vote-rich region have moved on and are taking a different political direction.

“We must wake up to the reality that Kenyans are dynamic. They are changing and want to see things done differently,” Mudavadi said.

His remarks come hot on the heels of a raging debate as to whether the Prime Cabinet Secretary can now be considered as the Luhya kingpin.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary position makes Mudavadi the third most powerful person in the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Only President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua rank higher than the former vice president.

Western has for long been considered Raila’s stronghold, judging from the number of votes he gets from the region in elections.

In 2007, 2013 and 2017 general elections, Odinga bagged the lion’s share of the region’s votes for his presidential bids and bagged the highest number of Members of Parliament.

In the interview, Mudavadi said politicians must learn to respect the people who vote for them.

“If we have been voting for you, it is because we were convinced at that time to give you that support. Do not take that support for granted,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST