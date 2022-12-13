Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday December 13, 2022 – Embakasi East MP Paul Ongili, popularly known as Babu Owino, is now regretting Raila Odinga’s loss in the August 9th General Election.

During an interview, Babu Owino revealed that he would have served as a Cabinet Secretary if Raila Odinga won the presidency.

He explained that Raila’s loss at times gives him sleepless nights.

He said he had been assured of a Cabinet slot either at the Education ministry or the powerful interior.

“Sometimes I wake up in the middle of the night and ask myself what really happened. I knew I would not be sitting in this office had Raila won. I would be serving Kenyans as a Cabinet Secretary for education or interior. But look at me now,” Babu stated.

The documentary gave a blow-by-blow account of close allies on why they feel the ODM leader failed to win the top seat in his fifth attempt.

According to Babu Owino, the Azimio team lost once the BBI was declared a nullity.

“We lost the election after we lost the BBI. All these others were just additional information of how and why Azimio lost,” he said.

In March, the Supreme Court declared BBI illegal, stopping retired president Uhuru Kenyatta’s bid to make sweeping constitutional changes through the document.

Babu Owino said BBI was a good document but designed to fail from the onset owing to the legal blunders.

The Kenyan DAILY POST