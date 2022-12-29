Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 29, 2022 – Liverpool have joined the race to sign Villareal winger, Samuel Chukwueze during the January transfer after the signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven

According to Fichajes, Samuel Chukwueze is attracting plenty of interest from Premier League sides as Liverpool joins the chase for the Villarreal forward.

“After pulling off the first big move of the winter transfer window with the signing of Cody Gakpo, the Liverpool Reds are preparing to hit the trail of another centre-forward. The one now targeted by Liverpool is none other than Samuel Chukwueze,” the website wrote.

Samuel Chukwueze could become Villarreal’s record sale if Premier League sides splash their €50 million asking price.

Among the suitors for the pacy winger is Aston Villa with his former boss, Unai Emery interested him bringing Chukwueze to the Premier League.

Chukwueze has scored five goals and registered six assists in 23 appearances across all competitions this season.