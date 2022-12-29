Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, December 29, 2022 – Liverpool have reached an agreement to sign forward Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven.

The 23-year-old Netherlands international will move to Liverpool when the transfer window opens on 1 January subject to the granting of a work permit and international clearance.

The Reds will pay between £35m and £45m for the 23-year-old, who scored three goals in five appearances at the World Cup in Qatar.

Gakpo, who underwent his medical on Merseyside on Wednesday afternoon, is understood to have agreed a deal until 2028, with his transfer subject to a work a permit.

“I feel really good, I’m really excited to be here. I’m looking forward to start training and start playing for this amazing club,” Gakpo told the official club website.

“I think this is a great club for me to come in and try to show what I can [do] and try to help the team to achieve more beautiful moments that they already did in the past years.”

Liverpool coach, Jurgen Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com: “There is a lot to like about Cody. He is still only 23 years old but he already has a lot of experience.

“He was the captain of PSV, he was the Player of the Year in Holland last season and, as a lot of people have just seen, he also had a great World Cup with his national team.

“So, it is clear that he is already a really, really good player but his age also means he also has the potential to become even better.

“Offensively, he is very versatile and on top of this we know he is a smart footballer and also a smart person, so we are really excited to be able to work with him.”