Friday, 30 December 2022 – A video of a little girl gyrating while praying in church has gone viral.

In the video, the girl, in a blue dress and matching blue cap, is seen praying energetically while a preacher in a white dress and white cap leads prayers with a microphone.

While some believe she was under the influence of the Holy Spirit, others have suggested that she was just imitating the adults she has been watching.

See the video below.