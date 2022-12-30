Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Friday, 30 December 2022 – A video of a little girl gyrating while praying in church has gone viral.
In the video, the girl, in a blue dress and matching blue cap, is seen praying energetically while a preacher in a white dress and white cap leads prayers with a microphone.
While some believe she was under the influence of the Holy Spirit, others have suggested that she was just imitating the adults she has been watching.
See the video below.
