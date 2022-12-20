Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 20 December 2022 – Lionel Messi’s Argentina world champions post has become the most liked pictures in the history of Instagram, overtaking an image of an egg.

The post that got 56.3million likes are photos of Messi lifting the World Cup after Argentina beat France in the finals on Sunday December 18, via penalty shootout.

In the aftermath of Argentina’s win, the PSG star took to Instagram to post 10 pictures of the celebrations in Qatar. The image has racked up a staggering 56.3 million likes… and counting, with the forward also surpassing 402 million followers on the social media platform.

Messi accompanied the post with a caption that read: ‘WORLD CHAMPIONS!!!!!!! I dreamed it so many times, I wanted it so much that I still haven’t fallen, I can’t believe it..

‘Thank you very much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We demonstrate once again that Argentines when we fight together and united we are capable of achieving what we set out to do.

‘The merit belongs to this group, which is above individualities, it is the strength of all fighting for the same dream’.

The record for ‘likes’ was previously held by Chris Godfrey, who uploaded a photo of an egg in January 2019.

The photo ended up getting 56 million likes, with the aim of surpassing the then-most liked the Instagram post, a picture of Kylie Jenner’s daughter which had 18.6 million likes.

Ronaldo is still the most-followed person on Instagram though, with a staggering tally of 519 million.

Last month he became the first person ever to reach 500 million followers on the social media site.

Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Khloe Kardashian, and Justin Bieber complete the top 10.