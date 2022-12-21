Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 21, 2022 – Lionel Messi’s Instagram post celebrating Argentina’s World Cup triumph is now officially the most-liked social media post of all time.

The Argentine superstar has surpassed the record initially set by a TikTok video set by Filipino-born American singer and social media personality Bella Poarch back in 2020.

In the aftermath of Argentina’s penalty shootout win over France, Messi took to Instagram to post 10 pictures of the celebrations in Qatar.

Messi accompanied the post with a caption that read: ‘WORLD CHAMPIONS!!!!!!! I dreamed it so many times, I wanted it so much that I still haven’t fallen, I can’t believe it……

‘Thank you very much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We demonstrate once again that Argentines when we fight together and united we are capable of achieving what we set out to do.

‘The merit belongs to this group, which is above individualities, it is the strength of all fighting for the same dream’.

Poarch no longer has the most liked post on any social media platform with her TikTok video from August 2020.

The video showed her lip-synching ‘M to the B’ by British rapper Millie B.

Earlier today, Messi’s photo had become the most popular Instagram photo of all time – surpassing ‘the egg’ which got 56.1 million likes.

Since the timing of that story on Tuesday morning, Messi’s photo has gained an extra ten million likes with an additional two million extra followers.