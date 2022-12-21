Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 21, 2022 – Football star, Lionel Messi was treated to a heroes reception as he returned to his home town of Rosario after leading Argentina to World Cup glory.

The 35-year-old returned to his home city for the first time on Tuesday evening, December 20, since lifting the World Cup on Sunday, after he was earlier forced to evacuate Argentina’s winners’ parade earlier in the day, over safety concerns.

Following the parade, Messi was flown back by helicopter from Buenos Aires to Rosario – some 185 miles away – before he was pictured in a car driven by his wife Antonella Roccuzzo, as they headed home.

Upon his arrival, Messi was greeted by hundreds of cheering fans chanting ‘Dale Campeon’ translating to ‘Let’s go champion’.

The jubilant fans had been pushed to two sides by security to clear space for his wife to drive the car through the middle and inside a building.

Messi was born in Rosario and also started his football career playing for Newell’s Old Boys based in the city.

Messi and his family relocated to Barcelona in 2001 when he was 13-years-old and it was at the Spanish club he made his name as one of the greatest players in the world.