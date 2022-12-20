Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, 20 December 2022 – Lionel Messi-led Argentina won the prestigious FIFA World Cup trophy and etched their name in history by winning the title three times.

Since their win against France, Messi has taken to Instagram to share incredible pictures of himself and his family with the trophy

On Tuesday December 20, the Argentinian star shared three new pictures on his Instagram account. In the pictures, he was seen sleeping in his bed covered in a blanket, while holding the trophy. He shared the pictures and wrote “Good Morning” in Spanish along with a grinning face.

See full photos below