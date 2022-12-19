Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 19, 2022 – Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and three Morocco stars have made the L’Equipe’s team of the World Cup.

The inclusions of Messi and Mbappe come as no surprise following their outstanding displays in Sunday’s final between Argentina and France.

Mbappe scored a hat-trick, the first player to do so in a World Cup final since Geoff Hurst for England in 1966, yet still ended up on the losing side as Argentina won on penalties.

Messi scored twice and also converted a penalty in the shoot-out to fulfil his destiny of winning the World Cup at the age of 35.

He is one of three Argentine players in L’Equipe’s best XI, with Enzo Fernandez picked in the midfield three and Marcos Acuna named at left-back.

A trio of Morocco players made the team; Achraf Hakimi at right-back, Romain Saiss at centre-half, and Sofyan Amrabat in midfield.

Luka Modric completes the midfield three, while Josko Gvardiol partners Saiss in central defence and Dominik Livakovic is the chosen goalkeeper, despite the FIFA award going to Emi Martinez.