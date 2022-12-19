Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 19, 2022 – Argentina coach, Lionel Scaloni has dropped a hint that Lionel Messi could play in the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Messi went into the 2022 competition in Qatar saying it will be his last World Cup, and he signed off in the best possible way by winning the one trophy in the most dramatic final in history.

‘First of all, we need to save him a spot for the World Cup 2026,’ Scaloni said of his star player. ‘If he wants to keep playing, he will be with us.

‘I think he is more than entitled to decide whether he wants to keep playing or what he wants to do with his career.’

In the final clash in Doha, Argentina triumphed 4-2 in a penalty shootout after Kylian Mbappe’s hat-trick ensured the game ended level at 3-3 following extra time.

Messi, 35, scored twice to win the first World Cup of his glittering career.

After the match, Messi vowed to continue playing international football despite realising his lifetime ambition, but he admitted his career was in its final stages.

“I want to keep experiencing a few more matches as world champion… my career is nearly over because these are my last years,” said Messi, whose next target will be to help his club side Paris Saint-Germain capture a first Champions League title.