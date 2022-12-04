Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, December 4, 2022 – President William Ruto’s daughter Charlene Ruto is truly her father’s daughter.

Sharlene has held a record 40 meetings since her father was sworn in as the president in September.

In November alone, Charlene held 31 meetings, both inside and outside the country.

For instance, she has held 13 meetings in Ghana and Morocco, while 24 have been in 12 different African countries.

Locally, Charlene has already held meetings with nine county bosses, four County Speakers, MPs as well as Members of the County Assembly (MCAs).

On Thursday, December 1, Ruto’s daughter met Kisii Governor Simba Arai and his Narok Counterpart Patrick Ole Ntutu.

Other county bosses Sharlene Ruto has met include Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire and discussed how to boost the tourism sector in the country.

Her series of meetings both locally and internationally appears to be following in her father’s footsteps.

For instance, Ruto held over 126 meetings in his first two months in office.

While the President is working day and night to fulfill dozens of promises made during the August Presidential campaigns, his daughters’ roles remain unclear.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.