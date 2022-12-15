Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 15 December 2022 – Njeri Makena now refers to herself as Chris Muriithi after years of portraying herself as a man.

Makena updated her Instagram profile to indicate that she is now ‘Chris Muriithi’.

Makena also refers to herself as a non-binary person.

Non-binary or genderqueer is an umbrella term for gender identities that are not solely male or female‍—‌identities that are outside the gender binary.

Makena also does not want to be described with pronouns such as ‘she’ or ‘he’ which defines one’s gender.

She prefers to be referred to as ‘they/them’.

In a previous interview, the LGBTQ activist said she enjoys it when her partners refer to her as “daddy.”

The former BBC journalist is a masculine lesbian, she plays the role of a “man” in her lesbian relationships, she always dresses like men and also gets men’s haircuts.

