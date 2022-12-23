Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, December 22, 2022 – Former Big Brother housemate, Uriel Oputa, has said she would never post about her man on social media because she wants to ‘collect in private or chop breakfast in private’.

The reality star stated this on Thursday night while responding to a troll who assumed she has no man in her life despite her good looks.

“I look very Good!! And I’m Far from poor!! another thing I would never post my partner on here . Let me collect in private or chop breakfast in private,” she said.

“This is to show people are waiting for you to mess up. Just because I don’t post doesn’t mean ish!! I Don’t need Validation. Sips on wine. Its scary how we Think we know someone from what they POST. I post my business and food and I’m ok. You think I don’t know people pray against good relationships?? Yea let me continue being private.”