Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, December 1, 2022 – President William Ruto’s Cabinet has resolved to forego a one-month salary in solidarity with Kenyans affected by drought.

This was agreed upon during a cabinet meeting held at the State House on Tuesday.

“The meeting hailed the growing partnership between the State, Development Partners, and the nation’s private sector that is taking place under the auspices of the National Steering Committee on Drought Response.”

“In solidarity with all Kenyans affected by the ongoing drought, the meeting resolved that all Members will forgo one-month salary as their individual and collective contribution towards the ongoing State interventions that support all the Kenyans affected by the drought,” the despatch from Cabinet read in part.

The move comes barely a day after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua unveiled an official Mpesa pay bill number to which Kenyans can send their drought relief donations.

“The National Drought Response Steering Committee has today released the PayBill and bank account details that will allow Kenyans to donate cash to assist those impacted by the ongoing drought.”

“M-PESA PayBill 880990 use your name as the account number or National Drought Mitigation Appeal Fund Kenya Commercial Bank, Riverside Branch, ACC. NO. 1305486137,” the statement read in part.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.