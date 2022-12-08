Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 8, 2022 – A lawyer called Ibrahim Arifu Garba, has taken to his Twitter handle to reveal that he is married to a woman who is his first cousin from both his mother and father’s side.

Garba disclosed this while reacting to the shock some people express when they find out Northerners marry their cousins.

Posting on his handle, he wrote;

”So our Southern brothers were shocked when they knew Northerners marry their Cousins? Well here is my weird combination; My Dad and my Wife’s Dad are full brothers. My Mum and my Wife’s Mum are full Sisters. Both our Dads and Mums are Cousins. That makes us Cousin pro max ”