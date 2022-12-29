Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 29, 2022 – Budding lawyer, Ndegwa Njiiru, has maintained that the Mt Kenya region has no political kingpin as claimed by a section of media houses.

For the past month, members of the fourth estate have been claiming that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is the new political kingpin of the vote-rich Mt Kenya region.

But in a social media post, lawyer Njiru, who rose to stardom, when he presented Kirinyaga MCAs in the failed impeachment of Kirinyaga county governor, Anne Waiguru in 2020, said the Kikuyu community has no political kingpin and those thinking Gachagua is the new king are mentally unstable.

“Those lost KIKUYUS fronting DO rigathi as the KINGPIN for Mt. Kenya must be very MENTALLY SICK. Ati Rigathi ndio kingpin? Kingpin wa nani? Sisi wakikuyu hatuna Kings,” Ndegwa Njiru wrote on his Twitter page.

Njiru is among many Mt Kenya residents who have been criticising President William Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua‘s administration.

