Tuesday, December 20, 2022 – Renowned criminal lawyer Cliff Ombeta has for the first time flaunted his Rwandese girlfriend.

Taking to his Twitter account, he posted a video of them goofing around together while on a date.

“Visit Rwanda,” he captioned the video was accompanied by a popular Nigerian love song.

The flamboyant lawyer revealed that he is dating a Rwandese lady during an interview with one of the local dailies.

He went on to reveal that he is not planning to marry again after his first marriage flopped.

“I don’t want to be married again. I also don’t want to have other children. I want to concentrate on the two I have. It’s also tricky dating now because you don’t know who is genuine, who wants you for Cliff the lawyer and not for me. Sometimes you end up pushing away genuine people. But I actually have a girlfriend from Rwanda,” he said.

Watch a video of his alleged Rwandese girlfriend.

