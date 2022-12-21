Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 21, 2022 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has given his analysis of President William Ruto’s administration, three months since he assumed office.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Ahmednasir said Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is the only person who seems to understand the issues affecting common citizens

Ahmednasir said though Gachagua is accused of playing politics all through, he has demonstrated the capacity to lead.

He also said the second in command comes out as a person who speaks up his mind without fear of the possible outcomes, all in an effort of defending the common mwananchi.

“So far, Deputy President @rigathiis the STAR of the Ruto Administration. He talks directly to the common man…speaks their language and addresses their concerns…and rightly refuses to acknowledge the hoodlums yelling at him…,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST