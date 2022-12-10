Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 10 December 2022 – Former terrorist commanders who surrendered to troops have revealed that late Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, left behind 83 concubines.

Recall that Shekau was killed during a supremacy battle with a faction of the terrorist group in Sambisa Forest in May 2021.

Brig Gen. Abdullahi Ishaq (rtd) said on Saturday, December 10, that some of late Shekau’s associates told him about his concubines after they surrendered and embraced peace.

He said;

“We started this non-kinetic approach 16th months ago, the model started shortly after the death of Abubakar Shekau and the state government didn’t want Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) to continue using the Shekau’s fighters; we know it would be deadly.

“So, the first of fighter that I received in Bama told me that Shekau had 83 concubines, just imagine he left behind 83 concubines.

“They said he is now in hell because he committed suicide during his clash with other fraction. He always told them go out and fights, if they die in the process several virgins are waiting for them.”

Ishaq who also revealed that many of the fighters do not know how to perform ablution, added that they regret their action and also claim they were misled by Shekau.

He said;

“Let me say this, many of his commanders were bitter after he committed suicide because that act contradicts what he preached. I can tell you that many of these fighters don’t know how to perform simple ablution not to talk of how to do prayers. We had to start teaching them after we brought them to Maiduguri.”